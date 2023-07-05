7 p.m. vs. Indiana • BSN Extra

Indiana update: Indiana makes its second visit to Target Center this season. The Fever (5-11) defeated the Lynx, 71-69, on June 9. ... The Fever lost to Chicago, 89-87, at home on Sunday. It was their fourth consecutive loss. Two of the losses in the streak were to Las Vegas, which has the best record in the league. ... NaLyssa Smith had 27 points and Kelsey Mitchell, who was named a WNBA All-Star selection on Saturday, had 26 points. ... Mitchell, who scored 22 in the victory over the Lynx last month, leads the Fever in scoring (17.6 points per game). ... Smith is averaging 15.2 points and 10 rebounds (third best in the WNBA). ... Rookie Aliyah Boston is averaging 14.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. ... Indiana isn't reporting any injuries.

Lynx update: After playing five of their past seven games on the road, the Lynx play their next four games — and seven of their eight games — at home. The Lynx (7-9) are 7-3 in their past 10 games — tied for the second-best record in the WNBA in that time. New York is also 7-3, while Las Vegas is 9-1. The Lynx won at Phoenix 86-76 on Saturday for their third consecutive victory — their longest winning streak since July 3-12 last season. ... Rookie F Diamond Miller scored a career-high 25 points to lead the Lynx on Saturday. ... Napheesa Collier, who has been named to play in the WNBA All-Star game, had 16 points and a team-high 9 rebounds. Collier is third in the WNBA in scoring (22 points per game). ... Tiffany Mitchell (left wrist sprain), Aerial Powers (left ankle sprain) and Jessica Shepard (non-COVID illness) are out.