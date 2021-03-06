Saturday-Sunday,

State College, Pa.

Defending champion: Iowa

Intermat tournament rankings (Big Ten only): 1. Iowa, 2. Penn State, 5. Nebraska, 6. Michigan, 11. Gophers, 12. Ohio State, 14. Northwestern, 18. Rutgers, 21. Illinois.

Gophers lineup

125 pounds: No. 4 seed Patrick McKee, soph., 6-3

133: No. 7 Boo Dryden, sr., 5-4

141: No. 6 Marcos Polanco, fr., 5-4

149: Michael Blockhus, soph., 5-4

157: No. 3 Brayton Lee, soph., 7-2

165: No. 5 Andrew Sparks, fr., 8-1

174: No. 9 Jake Allar, jr., 5-4

184: No. 4 Owen Webster, sr., 5-2

197: No. 11 Garrett Joles, soph., 3-6

Hwt: No. 1 Gable Steveson, jr., 9-0

TV coverage: Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. (semifinals) on BTN; Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (championships).

Stream: BTN-Plus will have expanded coverage, including consolation rounds, at the same times Saturday and beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Randy Johnson