Saturday-Sunday,
State College, Pa.
Defending champion: Iowa
Intermat tournament rankings (Big Ten only): 1. Iowa, 2. Penn State, 5. Nebraska, 6. Michigan, 11. Gophers, 12. Ohio State, 14. Northwestern, 18. Rutgers, 21. Illinois.
Gophers lineup
125 pounds: No. 4 seed Patrick McKee, soph., 6-3
133: No. 7 Boo Dryden, sr., 5-4
141: No. 6 Marcos Polanco, fr., 5-4
149: Michael Blockhus, soph., 5-4
157: No. 3 Brayton Lee, soph., 7-2
165: No. 5 Andrew Sparks, fr., 8-1
174: No. 9 Jake Allar, jr., 5-4
184: No. 4 Owen Webster, sr., 5-2
197: No. 11 Garrett Joles, soph., 3-6
Hwt: No. 1 Gable Steveson, jr., 9-0
TV coverage: Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. (semifinals) on BTN; Sunday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (championships).
Stream: BTN-Plus will have expanded coverage, including consolation rounds, at the same times Saturday and beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Randy Johnson