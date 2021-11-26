WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden will visit Minnesota on Tuesday to champion the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law that is projected to bring billions to the state.

The White House announced Friday that Biden will make a trip to Rosemount. Biden has already made stops in other parts of the United States to tout the infrastructure law as Democrats try to maintaintheir control of Congress in next year's midterm elections.

The visit comes at a trying time during the first year of the Democrat's presidency, with the economy and the coronavirus pandemic continuing to be major issues.

The White House projected earlier this year that the infrastructure package will give Minnesota $4.5 billion for highways, more than $800 million for public transportation and around $300 million for bridges during a five-year span. Minnesota is also set to get $680 million for water projects, at least $100 million for broadband and around $297 million for airport infrastructure. Officials and local leaders are already pointing to areas and projects throughout the state that could benefit from the money included in the legislation.

Five of Minnesota's six Democratic members of Congress voted for the package. None of Minnesota's four House Republicans voted to pass the legislation earlier this month.

Biden won Minnesota by around 7 percentage points in the 2020 presidential election. But a September poll sponsored by the Star Tribune, MPR News, KARE 11 and FRONTLINE found voters in the state were divided on Biden's job performance. The margin of sampling error for the poll was plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. The results showed that 51% disapproved of Biden's work as president, while 47% approved and2% were not sure.