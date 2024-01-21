Isaac Asuma, who has signed to play basketball for the Gophers, scored 19 points on Saturday to surpass 3,000 points for his career.

The senior guard, ranked the No. 3 recruit in Minnesota by 247Sports, helped Cherry defeat Solon Springs (Wis.) 90-71 in the Minnesota/Wisconsin Border Battle at Benilde-St. Margaret's High School. Cherry, ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, improved to 13-2.

Before signing with the Gophers, Asuma had received offers from multiple Division I programs, including Butler, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska and Xavier.

Kohler moves up

Alexandria girls basketball coach Wendy Kohler moved into third place on the career victory list with her 690th victory on Saturday.

Alexandria, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, defeated host Hill-Murray 73-43 to improve to 14-2 on the season. Kohler, in her 40th season, was tied with former Norwood Young America coach Gary Lembcke, who retired after last season with 689 victories.

Kohler has a career record of 690-311.

Hill-Murray coach Erin Herman, who is in her 35th season, has 580 career victories and is No. 14 on the career list.

Johnson reaches 1,000

Duluth Marshall eighth-grader Chloe Johnson scored 45 points in the Hilltoppers' 87-69 loss to Minnehaha Academy on Saturday to surpass 1,000 points for her career. She is only the third player in state history to reach the milestone in 45 or fewer games, joining Crosby-Ironton's Tori Oehrelin (40) and Climax/Fisher's Peyton Hoffman (42).