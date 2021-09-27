Gabby Mauder of Woodburywon the Woodbury Diving Invitational with an 11-dive score of 455.85, the state’s best of the season.

GABBY MAUDER

Woodbury • swimming

Mauder is quickly becoming a household name.

The Royals sophomore won the Woodbury Diving Invitational with an 11-dive score of 455.85, the state's best of the season.

"I was pretty shaky my first couple of dives," Mauder said. "As the meet went on I was happy with my dives."

Mauder also established a state- and personal-best mark of 304.55 — a pool record at Lake Middle School — for six dives two days earlier. She hasn't been beaten the past two years and her last dozen 11-dive meets have all warranted All-America consideration scores.

"Gabby had the performance of her life on Thursday," Woodbury diving coach Rick Light said. "Eight state champions have competed at the Lake Middle School pool over the years and Gabby can now claim the highest six-dive score."

Mauder's drive is what separates her from other divers.

"Gabby is an intense competitor (with herself) and drives herself to outdo last week or last meet's performance," Light said.

PEYTON GREMMELS

Academy Force • football

Gremmels played a huge role in Academy Force (a coop of St. Croix Prep and New Life Academy) picking up its first win of the season, 38-23 over Concordia Academy. The senior wide receiver caught 10 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns. He also hauled in three two-point conversion passes.

ALI WEIMER

St. Michael-Albertville • cross country

The state's top-ranked runner in Class 3A lived up to the billing. Weimer was the medalist in the Gold division of the Roy Griak Invitational, posting a winning time of 17 minutes, 48.5 seconds over the five-kilometer course at the Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights.

DREW PITTS

Minneapolis Southwest • soccer

The junior goalkeeper has only allowed three goals on the season and is a big reason the Lakers are off to a 6-0-2 start and ranked No. 6 in Class 3A. "He is fearless and tough," Lakers coach Jamie Plaisance said. "He loves performing in the biggest games."

LILLY WACHHOLZ

Mayer Lutheran • volleyball

Wachholz was named the MVP in the Class A division of the Midwest Showcase. The four-year starter has 150 kills on the season for the Class 1A, No. 1-ranked Crusaders, who won all five of their matches over the weekend to push their record to 17-0 on the year.

NOAH BREKER

Armstrong • cross country

The junior turned in a record-breaking performance. He broke the school record that had stood since 1971 in winning the Division I portion of the Milaca Mega Meet with a time of 15:39.7 over the five-kilometer course.

MADDIE DAHLIEN

Edina • soccer

Dahlien is an explosive game changer. The senior has three hat tricks in her last six games and scored the lone goal in a 1-0 triumph over Eden Prairie. "Maddie is playing at her own level this year," Edina coach Katie Aafedt said. "She has the ability to change the game on her own."

