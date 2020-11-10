ELI GILLMAN

Dassel-Cokato • football

To say it’s been a season of adaptation for the ultra-athletic junior is a decided understatement.

After Gillman made the 2019 Class 3A playoffs his coming-out party, rushing for 292 yards and four touchdowns in two games at U.S. Bank Stadium, expectations were lofty this season. But it’s only been recently that he has been able to settle in.

First, there was the postponement and subsequent restoration of the season. During the downtime, his mother, Dawn, became the leader and voice of the “Let Them Play” movement in the state, turning the spotlight on his family. Finally, he was moved from running back to quarterback, taking him out of his comfort zone on the field.

“At the start of the season, I wasn’t enjoying it much,” he said. “I was trying to get used to it.”

But when he has the ball in his hands, Gillman can be electric. On Friday he needed just 12 carries to gain 123 yards and score three touchdowns in the Chargers’ 45-0 rout of Watertown-Mayer. He’s used his 4.48 40-yard-dash speed to compile 723 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground through five games.

Best of all, Gillman is feeling much more comfortable in his role.

“I’m starting to get the hang of it,” he said. “My passing still isn’t the best, but I feel like I’m at the top of my game when I’m running the ball.”

MCCABE DVORAK

St. Louis Park • football

In the Orioles’ 35-27 shocker over Class 4A, No. 2 Orono, the senior receiver/defensive back was a force on both sides of the ball. He caught 14 passes for 144 yards and two second-quarter touchdowns, made seven tackles and intercepted three passes.

LAUREN GALVIN

East Ridge • volleyball

The 6-foot outside hitter, a University of St. Thomas recruit, has guided the Raptors to a 9-0 start. Last week she had back-to-back 14-kill efforts in victories over Roseville and Woodbury. She has 110 kills, a .392 hitting percentage and 72 digs on the season.

ANDREW GOTZIAMAN

Minneapolis Washburn • football

The senior quarterback threw for 311 yards and five touchdowns, including two in the final quarter and the game-winner with a little over a minute left, to lead the Millers to a 43-39 come-from-behind victory over St. Croix Lutheran.

JOSH SCHLANGEN

Blaine • football

Schlangen rushed for 197 yards on 15 carries and scored on runs of 52 and 62 yards in a 45-26 victory over Osseo. He also caught five passes for 84 yards, including TDs of 15 and 27 yards. The senior has 1,029 all-purpose yards.

JIM PAULSEN

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.







