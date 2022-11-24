People who prefer hiking to holiday shopping will have free access to Minnesota State Parks on Black Friday.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving entrance fees for all 75 state parks and recreation areas on Nov. 25 to encourage people to be active outdoors.

"Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are open year-round and provide places of peace and beauty to recharge during the hustle and bustle of the busy holiday season," DNR Parks and Trails Division Director Ann Pierce said in a news release. "It's a fantastic time to get out into nature with friends and family following Thanksgiving celebrations."

Free post-Thanksgiving access to the state parks has become a holiday tradition in recent years and piggybacks on the #OptOutside campaign by the outdoors retailer REI, which closes its store on Black Friday.

People who venture to the parks and natural areas Friday should plan ahead because facilities will be lightly staffed on the holiday weekend, according to the DNR. Information about the parks, including maps that can be downloaded, can be found online.

And though the entrance fees will be waived, other fees for camping and other park amenities will still apply.

More information about the free state park access is available on the DNR website at bit.ly/3AHAebQ.