How the Lynx starters have played during the team's seven-game winning streak:
PG Layshia Clarendon: 14.1 ppg, 5.4 apg, 62.9% shooting
SG Kayla McBride: 16.0 ppg, 2.4 apg, 50.0% shooting
SF Napheesa Collier: 16.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 51.2% shooting
PF Damiris Dantas: 11.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 49.2% shooting
C Sylvia Fowles: 16.6 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 57.3% shooting
