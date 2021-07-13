How the Lynx starters have played during the team's seven-game winning streak:

PG Layshia Clarendon: 14.1 ppg, 5.4 apg, 62.9% shooting

SG Kayla McBride: 16.0 ppg, 2.4 apg, 50.0% shooting

SF Napheesa Collier: 16.7 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 51.2% shooting

PF Damiris Dantas: 11.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 49.2% shooting

C Sylvia Fowles: 16.6 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 57.3% shooting