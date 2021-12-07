Indicators of COVID-19 severity have increased after declining over Thanksgiving in Minnesota, which on Tuesday reported 45 more COVID-19 deaths, including a Hennepin County teenager.

The COVID-19 death is the seventh since the start of the pandemic to involve someone 19 or younger in Minnesota, and the fourth to involve a teenager in the latest pandemic wave this fall. While 86% of Minnesota's 9,699 COVID-19 deaths involve seniors, the share involving people younger than 65 has increased in the latest wave.

While health officials globally watch the emergence of a fast-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus, the dominant delta variant continues to infect more Minnesotans. The seven-day rolling average of new infections in Minnesota dropped briefly to 3,423 on Thanksgiving, but rose back to 4,529 in the week ending Dec. 3.

The state's reported positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing declined to 10.1% in the week before the holiday, partly reflecting increased testing of healthy individuals before family gatherings. The rate then increased to 11.5% for the seven days ending Nov. 29, indicating a substantial level of viral spread in Minnesota. The rate hadn't been above 11% since last December.

The state on Tuesday reported 12,445 more coronavirus infections, reflecting viral activity that was detected over the weekend. Total coronavirus infections in Minnesota increased to 945,445, and included 11,022 reinfections of people diagnosed with COVID-19 more than once.

The rise in infections over the past week was reflected in the 1,621 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota on Monday. The record total for 2021 included 335 mostly unvaccinated people receiving intensive care because of breathing problems or complications from their infections.

Minnesota has had the nation's highest rate of new infections, off and on, for much of the past month — a vexing reality for a state with an above average COVID-19 vaccination rate. Health officials suspect Minnesota is suffering from unfortunate timing, because a COVID-19 wave that was most severe in the South this summer made its way north just as immunity was beginning to wane among the earlier vaccine recipients.

Booster doses are recommended for all adults because immunity — at least from the delta variant — appears to wane six months after initial COVID-19 vaccination. Minnesota ranks second among states with more than 38% of its fully vaccinated adults receiving boosters, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Overall, more than 3.9 million Minnesotans have received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine — 74.3% of the state's eligible 5 and older population. While only a quarter of Minnesota's eligible population is unvaccinated — hospitals are reporting that a majority of their patients haven't received their shots.

Minnesota is one of more than 15 states to have identified an infection involving the omicron variant. It was labeled a variant of concern after it was discovered in South Africa because of its rapid spread and potential to evade immunity from vaccination or previous infection.

The state's first case was reported Thursday out of eight suspicious samples that were submitted for genomic sequencing. Four others did not find the variant while results from three other samples are pending.