POSSIBLE WILD GOALIE TARGETS

Corey Crawford

Age: 35

2019-20 season: 16-20-3 with 2.77 goals-against average and .917 save percentage with Chicago

Last contract: Six years, $36 million

Outlook: Despite his age and history with concussions, Crawford wants to play.

Thomas Greiss

Age: 34

2019-20 season: 16-9-4 with 2.74 goals-against average and .913 save percentage with the New York Islanders

Last contract: Three years, $10 million

Outlook: Greiss has been steady for most of his career, especially in a tandem role; he won the Jennings Trophy with Robin Lehner in 2018-19 for allowing the fewest goals in the league that season.

Braden Holtby

Age: 31

2019-20 season: 25-14-6 with 3.11 goals-against average and .897 save percentage with Washington

Last contract: Five years, $30.5 million

Outlook: A fresh start could be exactly what the former Vezina Trophy winner needs to rebound after a rough season in Washington, where he’s spent his entire NHL career.

Anton Khudobin

Age: 34

2019-20 season: 16-8-4 with a 2.22 goals-against average and .930 save percentage with Dallas

Last contract: Two years, $5 million

Outlook: The Stars would like to keep Khudobin, but he could garner quite a bit of interest around the league after his impressive playoff performance.

Cam Talbot

Age: 33

Statistics: 12-10-1 with a 2.63 goals-against average and .919 save percentage with Calgary

Last contract: One year, $2.75 million

Outlook: Talbot hopes to be a No. 1 again after being the Flames’ starter in the bubble, but he’s said a 1A/1B setup would also work for him.