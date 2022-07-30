Social media has long been lambasted for making users feel poorly about their accomplishments or lifestyles. Turns out, it can make people feel bad about their money, too.

More than 1 in 3 U.S. adults who have social media (34%) say they have felt negatively about their finances after seeing others' posts, according to a new Bankrate poll. Those feelings included jealousy, inadequacy, anxiety, shame and anger.

Even more striking, social media tends to make users feel negatively about their wallets more than any other aspect of their lives, from their appearances (32%) and careers (27%) to their living situations (26%), personal relationships (25%) and hobbies (17%), according to a new Bankrate poll.

But there's clear evidence of who social media influences most: younger generations. Having grown up with social media or watched social media grow up with them, nearly half of Generation Z and millennials say they've felt negatively about their finances from spending time on social platforms, Bankrate's report also found.

That compares with nearly a third of Gen X and more than a fifth of baby boomers.

"Social media distorts reality in the sense that people put their best foot forward and sometimes portray unrealistic versions of themselves," says Ted Rossman, Bankrate credit card senior industry analyst.

Here are some key takeaways:

Nearly half of Gen Z (47%) and millennial (46%) social media users feel negatively about their finances after seeing others' posts, more than any other generation.-More than 3 in 5 (64%) of parents whose children under 18 are on social media say it has contributed to their kids having unrealistic expectations about money.

Nearly half (49%) of social media users have made an impulse purchase of a product they saw on social media and more than three-fifths (64%) regretted it.

Nearly half (or 46%) of Gen Z and more than a third (or 38%) of millennials make social media posts to appear successful in the eyes of others.

Money isn't the only aspect millennials and Gen Z feel poorly about after seeing others' posts on social media. Social platforms make 49% of Gen Z feel negatively about their appearances, the most of any category, along with their careers and professional successes (41%), their personal relationships (40%) and their home or living situations (40%).

For millennials, however, the top spot remained money. More than 2 in 5 (44%) also said social media made them feel poorly about their appearances, along with their careers (40%), home or living situations (38%) and their personal relationships (35%).

Foster writes for Bankrate.com.