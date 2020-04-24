Many Twin Cities plant sales have been canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But one sale, the Pollinator Plant Sale, will go on — with a few changes.

The St. Anthony Park Garden Club and St. Anthony Park Community Council will operate the sale as online-only with drive-through pickup on May 23. Net proceeds from the sale will be given to the city of St. Paul to purchase personal protective equipment for first responders.

All plants for sale are grown by two nurseries that raise plants sustainably without using any neonicotinoid insecticides, which have contributed to a steep decline in pollinator populations. The plants will not harm pollinators when they harvest pollen or nectar, and many of the plants have blooms that attract pollinators, including 33 varieties of salvia, as well as vegetables and herbs.

The sale will include perennial “pollinator paks,” with six cells containing a different labeled perennial to attract a specific pollinator, with separate pollinator packs for bees, butterflies, monarch butterflies and hummingbirds.

To view the available plant list and place an online order, go to stanthonyparkgardenclub.com. The order form will be online starting April 27. Orders must be placed by May 20, with pickup May 23 between noon and 5 p.m. There will be no on-site shopping that day. Shoppers will get the pickup site when they place their order. If you have questions, e-mail sapgcsale@gmail.com.

