Nation
Kamala Harris leads Bloody Sunday memorial as marchers' voices ring out for voting rights
Vice President Kamala Harris told thousands gathered for the 59th anniversary of the Bloody Sunday attacks on civil rights marchers in Selma, Alabama, that fundamental freedoms, including the right to vote, are under attack in America even today.
Nation
Congressional leaders come out with 6 spending bills in a drive to avoid a partial shutdown
Congressional leaders on Sunday came out with a package of six bills setting full-year spending levels for some federal agencies, a step forward in a long overdue funding process beset by sharp political divisions between the two parties as well as infighting among House Republicans.
Nation
In Hawaii, coral is the foundation of life. What happened to it after the Lahaina wildfire?
Abraham ''Snake'' Ah Hee rides waves when the surf's up and dives for octopus and shells when the water is calm. The lifelong Lahaina, Hawaii, resident spends so much time in the ocean that his wife jokes he needs to wet his gills.
Election
Everything you need to know to cast your ballot in Minnesota's presidential primary
On Super Tuesday, some rules are different from other state elections.
Nation
A chunk of Republican primary and caucus voters say they wouldn't vote for Trump as the GOP nominee
A small but substantial chunk of Republican primary and caucus voters say they would be so dissatisfied if Donald Trump became the party's presidential nominee that they would not vote for him in November's general election, according to AP VoteCast.