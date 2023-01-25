A teenage passenger of a 15-year-old driver died in a single-car crash Wednesday shortly after midnight in Burnsville, officials said.

The wreck occurred about 12:30 a.m. on E. Burnsville Parkway just west of Portland Avenue, where the car hit a tree in the median, said Police Capt. Matt Smith.

The passenger who died was a 15-year-old girl, Smith said. Her identity has yet to be released.

The driver suffered noncritical injuries, Smith said. The driver's identity has yet to be released.

Smith said the two were traveling between their respective homes in Burnsville at the time of the crash.

No one else was in the car. Drivers his age must have a licensed adult age 21 or older along in order to operate a motor vehicle, according to state law.

Both teens were Burnsville High School students, Smith said. He and another officer were at the school Wednesday morning to share what information they could about the crash and offer support to students and staff.