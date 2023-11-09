The motorist who hit and killed a pedestrian after dark in a south Minneapolis intersection late last month continued for a block and hit another vehicle head-on, according to police and court records released Thursday.

Sayma A. Abdalla, 18, was heading south on S. Chicago Avenue about 8:35 p.m. on Oct. 24 and struck 61-year-old Bion E. Hopkins in the crosswalk at E. 15th Street, a police crash report read.

Abdalla, of Minneapolis, kept heading south "very fast" on the wrong side of the road and struck a northbound vehicle, the other car's driver reported, according to a search warrant affidavit filed this week seeking court permission for police to search computer data from her car.

Hopkins, of Minneapolis, was taken by emergency responders to HCMC and died there two days later from his numerous injuries, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The crash report said that a passenger in Abdalla's car, 20-year-old Israa Abdalla, of Minneapolis, required a trip to a hospital, as did the other driver in the head-on crash, Yasin A. Osman, 24, of Minneapolis.

Abdalla told police at the scene that "she did not see the pedestrian as she approached the intersection ... and that when she did see him, she attempted to swerve to avoid him but was unable to," the affidavit continued.

She added that she was going 30 miles per hour at the time of impact, the affidavit read. The speed limit at that spot on Chicago Avenue is 25 mph.

Hitting Hopkins' body left Abdalla's car with a hole near the top of the passenger side and no longer drivable, the affidavit noted.

A police officer on the scene noted in his crash report other factors that may have had a role in the crash: A street light usually illuminates the intersection, however, it was not working on this rainy night, and "this made the intersection extremely dark." The officer also said Hopkins was wearing dark clothing.

Messages were left for Abdalla for her response to what police have disclosed so far.

Hopkins was born in Garrison, N.D., and raised on the family farm near Ryder, N.D., according to his online obituary. He worked in the healthcare industry as a sterile processing technician, the obituary read.