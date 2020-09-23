A suspicious fire before dawn Wednesday destroyed a vandalized residential garage in Brooklyn Center where Donald Trump presidential campaign flags were displayed, authorities said.

Police and firefighters responded to the blaze in the 6900 block of N. Morgan Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. that burned down the detached garage and totaled three vehicles inside, according to police. Minor damage was done to the house, and there were no injuries reported. Officers and firefighters helped the family save three dogs and four puppies from the home, police said.

"This fire is considered suspicious, and our investigation remains extremely active," a statement from police read.

Officers saw what appeared to be fresh spray paint on the garage that read "Biden 2020," "BLM" and an "A" with a circle around it, according to police. The symbol is sometimes referencing anarchy.

The family told the Star Tribune that a camper and a pickup truck charred in the blaze had Trump campaign flags on them.

Along with local agencies, the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are also investigating the fire.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the identification of whoever is responsible. Tips can be called in to 1-800-723-2020.