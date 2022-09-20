ST. CLOUD - Police arrested a 42-year-old Sauk Rapids man Tuesday after the man reportedly climbed onto a moving train and assaulted the engineer with a knife.

Sauk Rapids police responded to a report of an assault near the intersection of Benton Drive and First Avenue N. in Sauk Rapids just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to Sauk Rapids Police Chief Perry Beise.

Officers arrested the suspect nearby and transported him to Benton County Jail, where he is being held for possible felony charges of assault and property damage. The Star Tribune typically does not name suspects until they are charged.

The engineer escaped by jumping off the moving train and was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The Burlington Northern Santa Fe train, which was carrying rock out of St. Cloud, rolled to a stop a couple miles north in Sartell.