Lawmakers will return to the State Capitol Friday for a special session shadowed by the memory of George Floyd, a black man whose death in the hands of Minneapolis police sparked calls for criminal justice reform in Minnesota and across the nation.

But addressing racial inequities in policing will be only a part of the complex and fast-paced work of the Legislature in the coming weeks, as lawmakers forge ahead on a list of unfinished business left behind when they wrapped up the regular session in May.

Topping the list is a massive public works borrowing bill that fell apart amid partisan sniping over Gov. Tim Walz’s emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Walz’s declaration of another 30-day extension of those powers — the act which triggered the special session — remains a potential roadblock as lawmakers in both parties seek to attach conditions to a public works bonding package expected to top $1 billion.

Lawmakers also need to agree on distributing hundreds of millions of dollars in federal assistance to local units of government from the CARES Act, one of the last major initiatives of Congress before Floyd’s death turned the nation’s attention from the pandemic to issues of race and police behavior.

Legislators expect to pass a tax relief measure and grants to help businesses recover from the shutdowns prompted by the pandemic. And there are discussions about helping Minneapolis and St. Paul recover from the damage wrought by several days of violent protests following Floyd’s death.

While the pandemic dominated the closing days of the regular session, the mood of the state and the nation has changed palpably since Floyd’s death on Memorial Day, with swelling demand for state leaders to reform police practices with regard to people of color.

“This call to a special session is not a call just from me. It’s that primal scream you heard from people on the streets demanding justice, demanding it now and demanding us step into this moment,” Walz said Wednesday as he announced the new session.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have proposed changes, though it is unclear how much common ground may emerge. Amid a fast-changing political landscape, legislative leaders say they could pass some changes in the next week or two, and plan to dive into more in-depth measures after that.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said last week that he thought criminal justice changes need to be vetted and should not be made too quickly. But this week he said he has had many conversations on the topic and changed his mind.

He said he now believes Republicans could agree to ban chokeholds, eliminate binding arbitration for public employees, put the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in charge of investigating use-of-force cases and make it the duty of officers to intervene and report unauthorized use of force. There seems to be bipartisan support for some of those proposals, though tackling binding arbitration could be a hard sell for some public employee unions that largely support Democrats.

Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury, said she also wants adjustments to the Peace Officer Standards and Training [POST] Board to make it more diverse.

The Democratic-controlled House plans to introduce about 20 bills related to criminal justice reform, said House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park. She said they will be gathering community input to identify short, medium and long-term priorities.

DFL Rep. Carlos Mariani, chairman of the House public safety and criminal justice reform committee, believes increasing POST Board diversity is one of the changes that could happen quickly. He also proposed giving state money to community groups to spend on needs like cultural competency training for police and mental health workers to partner with officers. And he suggested making the office of Attorney General Keith Ellison the default organization to handle cases of alleged police misconduct, instead of county attorney offices.

Gazelka said county attorneys have raised concerns with that, and he opposes the idea. Gazelka also said he opposes any effort to defund police, an idea raised by Black Lives Matter activists and a majority of Minneapolis City Council members.

It remains unclear whether the push for police reform will be tied politically to other bills. The infrastructure bonding bill requires a supermajority to pass, making it one of the few points of leverage for the minority party in each legislative chamber. House GOP leaders sought to tie the bonding bill to an end to Walz’s emergency powers during the regular session in May.

Republican House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said while he still opposes the extension of the powers, he is “very willing to be flexible” on a bonding bill during the special session. His caucus wants to see a borrowing package that includes important projects that would spur economic growth during the coronavirus outbreak, Daudt said. But he also said Republicans have “grave concerns about increasing our spending during a time of deficit.”

Since Floyd’s death, Sen. Jeff Hayden, the assistant DFL minority leader in the Senate, has talked about linking the bonding bill to police reform instead. “If it’s up to me, you’re not going to get our votes for a bonding bill until we pass significant law enforcement reforms,” he said.

But DFL leaders such as Hortman and Kent have not taken that hard of a line. The House’s People of Color and Indigenous Caucus, which is leading the DFL work on police reforms, is not talking about holding up bonding right now, Mariani said. He described blocking the bonding bill as pulling “a nuclear switch.”

The debate over the bonding bill also is playing out against the backdrop of a projected $2.4 billion budget deficit. Daudt said if the Legislature agrees to new spending during the special session, such as additional debt payments for a bonding bill, the costs should be offset by state budget cuts.

Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans said in the next several weeks he will have a better idea of what targeted budget cuts the state can withstand. He also noted that the state could use reserves and seek additional federal aid. “We need to be thoughtful about this ... We don’t need to decide everything this week or this month,” Frans said.

The special session, anticipated since May 18, has taken on new urgency since the protests after Floyd’s death. The largely peaceful protests turned violent in some communities, leaving broken windows and fire damage around sections of Lake Street in south Minneapolis, Broadway Avenue in north Minneapolis and University Avenue in St. Paul.

Walz made a stop this week at Elsa’s House of Sleep in St. Paul, where a couple windows were cracked. Afterward, Nneka Constantino, whose husband owns the store, said community members showed up en masse to clean the Midway neighborhood after looting and civil unrest.

“The community is really stepping up. And I expect legislators to — in a nonpartisan way — to follow suit aggressively,” Constantino said.

However the state’s general obligation bonding bill can only be used for publicly-owned buildings and infrastructure, not private businesses. It could include money for a library and career development center damaged during protests, Hortman said. But state leaders are discussing a separate appropriations bonding bill to help businesses. Those type of bonds could be used for private property and do not require a supermajority for approval.

A second bonding measure could take longer to pull together. Business owners and city leaders are still coming up with cost estimates for damages and figuring out what is covered by insurance. The state also hasn’t decided on a structure to divvy up money in an appropriations bonding bill.

The time frame to get all this work done remained unclear. Gazelka said they could finish the bills they agree on in less than a week, then other items could take all summer. But he said, “I don’t see being in session unless we agree.”

Hortman said she doesn’t think they should leave until their work is done.

Every time Walz opts to extend his emergency powers for another 30 days, he needs to call the Legislature back into session. So even if lawmakers do end the session quickly, they could be back in a month.

“I anticipate that this is going to be a summer where we’re pretty much in session,” Walz said this week.