One man was killed and another injured when they ran a red light early Tuesday on a stolen motorcycle and hit an SUV at a well-traveled Minneapolis intersection, officials said.

The crash occurred about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at 26th Street and S. Hiawatha Avenue, police said.

The stolen motorcycle was heading west on 26th, "went through a red light" and struck an SUV in the intersection, a statement from police read.

A man in his 40s on the motorcycle died at the scene. A man in his 30s riding with him was taken by emergency responders to HCMC "with injuries of unknown severity," the statement continued. Police did not say which of the two men was operating the motorcycle.

The SUV driver was not hurt.

Police recovered a gun at the scene, but they did not say whether it was associated with the motorcycle or the SUV.

Identities of the injured men and the SUV driver have yet to be released.