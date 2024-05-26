Four people were taken to the hospital with injuries from a Saturday night shooting at Casey Park in North St. Paul, according to police.

Around 10:45 p.m., North St. Paul Police responded to a report of an assault including shots fired on the 2100 block of 17th Avenue, police said in a news release.

Police determined a group had gathered at the park earlier and shots were fired.

North St. Paul Police and the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office are gathering evidence and following leads for a possible suspect or suspects, the release said. They are asking anyone with information to call North St. Paul Police.

Police do not believe there is an active threat to members of the public.