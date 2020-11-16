St. Paul police have identified the 34-year-old man shot dead in the Frogtown neighborhood Saturday night.

Leroy Uriah Spivey, of Minneapolis, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and chest a following an argument around 8 p.m. near Rice Street and Sherburne Avenue, just northwest of the Capitol. Police rendered aid and St. Paul Fire Department medics transported Spivey to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made in the case.

His death marks the 30th homicide of 2020 in St. Paul. In all of 2019, there were 31 homicides. The deadliest year on record was 1992, which saw 34 homicides

In a separate incident around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to an apartment in the 1100 block of E. 4th Street in St. Paul. They found a 22-year-old victim critically injured from a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Police are investigating the shooting, which they said does not appear to be connected to the homicide.