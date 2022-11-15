Police have identified the man who was shot to death over the weekend in downtown St. Paul.
Deondrae R. Atkins, 33, of St. Paul, was found dead shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday by officers near a loading dock in the 200 block of W. 9th Street, police said Monday.
Atkins was shot in the upper body, and emergency responders declared him dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made in what is the city's 33rd homicide of the year.
Investigators are asking that ask anyone with information about Atkins' death call them at 651-266-5650.
