An 18-year-old woman was shot to death and a 13-year-old boy wounded by one gunshot inside a north Minneapolis home during an altercation, and their mother was arrested at the scene, officials said.

The shooting occurred about 6 a.m. at a home in the 3600 block of N. Dupont Avenue, Police Chief Brian O'Hara said during a news conference down the street from the crime scene.

A single gunshot fired "during an altercation or fight inside the residence" first struck the 18-year-old woman and then the 13-year-old boy, O'Hara said. The woman did not survive, and the boy was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale for treatment of a noncritical wound, the chief said.

Three other juveniles inside the home were not physically harmed. O'Hara said they were being cared for by other adults.

A handgun was recovered by police at the scene, he said.

Among the circumstances still under investigation is whether the mother intended for the gun to go off during the fight, the chief said.

As of midday Saturday, the mother remains in custody pending charges. O'Hara did not release the mother's name nor the names of her wounded children.

There have been 11 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares to 13 in the city at this time last year.