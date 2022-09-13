Police found a body Monday in the 600 block of Agency Trail in Mankato.

Officers from the Mankato Department of Public Safety found the body at about 11 a.m. with help from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, according to a social media post from the agency. The body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, which will complete an autopsy and identify the body.

No further information was available. Check back for updates.