Bloomington police arrested nine people who allegedly assaulted an IHOP restaurant employee who confronted them for leaving without paying their bill.

The suspects include seven juveniles and two adults, Deputy Chief Mike Hartley said.

The 37-year-old victim told police he was assaulted early Thursday by the group in the parking lot of the IHOP restaurant in the 2200 block of Killebrew Drive when he confronted them about not paying.

The suspects forced the employee into a vehicle and drove onto Mall of America property. Officers arrived about 5:45 a.m. and found seven people standing outside a car. They found two others several blocks away, Hartley said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries, he said.

The suspects were taken to the Bloomington Police Department. Five juveniles were booked and released pending charges. Two others were taken to the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center, Hartley said.

A 19-year-old woman from Mendota Heights was booked and released with charges pending. A 21-year-old man from San Diego was taken to the Hennepin County jail where he was being held on probable cause of aiding and abetting robbery, jail records show. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects who have not been charged.