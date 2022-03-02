Golden Valley Interim Police Chief Scott Nadeau has taken himself out of the running to become the city's permanent chief, following Mayor Shep Harris' call for an investigation into alleged intimidation and racism in the search process.

Harris said at Tuesday night's City Council meeting that the search process had seen "intimidating, provocative, harassing and threatening" tactics, including a police sergeant hand delivering a letter just before the last round of candidate interviews in support of Nadeau and signed by police officers and civilian employees.

The other finalist for the job, Virgil Green, security manager for the Oklahoma City Convention Center, would be the city's first Black police chief if chosen.

"We are experiencing a pushback, arguably a backlash, to the diversity, equity and inclusion work that this community, this council supports," Harris said. "But that's what institutions of bias and prejudice do. We cannot and should not decide who the next police chief will be based on threats of resignations, intimidation and bullying."

Golden Valley officials last week announced the names of three finalists for the police chief position, and this week narrowed the list to Green and Nadeau. They were each scheduled to be interviewed Monday before the council made a final decision.

Nadeau, who retired for several months in 2021 after serving as police chief in Maplewood, agreed to serve as interim chief in Golden Valley after former chief Jason Sturgis retired in August. Nadeau told the Star Tribune on Wednesday that he decided to withdraw as a candidate after listening to the comments made at Tuesday's council meeting.

"I no longer believed it was in the best interest of the community or city to continue as an applicant," he said. He added that when he notified city officials of his decision to withdraw, "people were disheartened."

Nadeau said he will leave the department in two weeks and focus on teaching at the University of St. Thomas, Metropolitan State University and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He has previously served as police chief in Columbia Heights and commander in Brooklyn Center.

Green could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.