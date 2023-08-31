Police said Thursday they have arrested a man with an extensive criminal history who drove off and dragged a Minneapolis police officer trying to arrest him for driving with stolen license plates.

The 27-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning and remains jailed pending charges in connection with the dragging incident about 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of E. 42nd Street, the same block where the man lives. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The arrest occurred near E. 57th Street and Standish Avenue, where he was found with a stolen Ford sedan, according to police records.

Police have given this account of Saturday's encounter:

Officers were dispatched to the block on a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a Kia sedan with a person slumped behind the wheel. A check of the vehicle's license plates revealed them to have been stolen.

When the officers announced themselves to the man in the driver's seat, a struggle began and he attempted to drive away, partially trapping one officer in the open driver's door. The officer was dragged a short distance before he rolled away from the vehicle.

The officers pursued the vehicle but lost sight of it. The 28-year-old officer's injuries were described as minor, a police report noted.

Court records in Hennepin County show the man has convictions for assault, burglary and theft. He also has cases pending charging him with theft and drugs.