St. Paul police have arrested a man suspected in a weekend homicide.
The 32-year-old Oakdale man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of a murder in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday morning on the 200 block of 9th Street in downtown St. Paul. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects before they are charged.
Deondre R. Atkins, 33, of St. Paul was killed in the shooting, after police and medics responded to a call of a person down at 2:07 a.m. near a loading dock. Medics discovered a gunshot wound to his upper body and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A motive was not immediately revealed pending charges. It is the city's 33rd homicide of the year.
