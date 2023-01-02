GREEN BAY, Wis. — Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan provide a quick dispatch from Lambeau Field, where the Vikings fell 41-17 in a blowout defeat that keeps the Packers' playoff chances alive. How was Justin Jefferson held to one catch? How confident should the 12-4 Vikings be?
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Leylah Fernandez progresses at ASB Classica
Canada's 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez opened her 2023 season with an emphatic 6-1, 6-1 win Monday over 15-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova in the first round of the ASB Classic.
Vikings
Podcast: With chance to end Packers' season, Vikings lose big once again
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan provide a quick dispatch from Lambeau Field, where the Vikings' 41-17 loss leaves lingering questions about their ability to contend in the postseason.
Sports
Noskova shocks Kasatkina at Adelaide International
Czech teenager Linda Noskova has produced one of the first major shocks of the 2023 season, beating 8th-ranked Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-3 Monday in the opening round of the Adelaide International.
Sports
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Wizards
Washington Wizards (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (23-13, third in the Eastern Conference)
Sports
Minnesota faces Denver, seeks to end 6-game skid
Denver Nuggets (24-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (16-21, 11th in the Western Conference)