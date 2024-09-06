Podcast: What is Shaq’s beef with Rudy Gobert? + Five keys for Vikings on Sunday

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with Shaquille O’Neal’s bizarre assertion this week that Rudy Gobert is the worst active player in the NBA. It might have generated the attention Shaq craves in our warped media world, but it also lost him a decent amount of credibility. Gobert’s measured response was perfect. Plus Rand resists the urge to say Thursday’s Twins win was the most important one of the season, but it was pretty significant.