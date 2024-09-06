Sports

Podcast: What is Shaq’s beef with Rudy Gobert? + Five keys for Vikings on Sunday

On Friday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand picks apart Shaquille O’Neal’s bizarre, attention-seeking assertion that Rudy Gobert is the worst player in the NBA. Plus he talks Vikings and Twins and shares the story of a local baseball fan with a home run ball that got away.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 6, 2024 at 2:01PM
Rudy Gobert (27) of the Minnesota Timberwolves dunks the ball during the Western Conference Finals. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with Shaquille O’Neal’s bizarre assertion this week that Rudy Gobert is the worst active player in the NBA. It might have generated the attention Shaq craves in our warped media world, but it also lost him a decent amount of credibility. Gobert’s measured response was perfect. Plus Rand resists the urge to say Thursday’s Twins win was the most important one of the season, but it was pretty significant.

14:00: Twins fan and Minneapolis man Tony Voda has traveled the country watching games and snagging baseballs. He’s nabbed more than 2,000 of them over the years. But on a recent trip to a Dodgers game in Los Angeles, he learned an important lesson from a big one that got away.

31:00: Five things Rand wants to see Sunday from the Vikings opener.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

