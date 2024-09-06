Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with Shaquille O’Neal’s bizarre assertion this week that Rudy Gobert is the worst active player in the NBA. It might have generated the attention Shaq craves in our warped media world, but it also lost him a decent amount of credibility. Gobert’s measured response was perfect. Plus Rand resists the urge to say Thursday’s Twins win was the most important one of the season, but it was pretty significant.
Podcast: What is Shaq’s beef with Rudy Gobert? + Five keys for Vikings on Sunday
On Friday’s Daily Delivery podcast, host Michael Rand picks apart Shaquille O’Neal’s bizarre, attention-seeking assertion that Rudy Gobert is the worst player in the NBA. Plus he talks Vikings and Twins and shares the story of a local baseball fan with a home run ball that got away.
14:00: Twins fan and Minneapolis man Tony Voda has traveled the country watching games and snagging baseballs. He’s nabbed more than 2,000 of them over the years. But on a recent trip to a Dodgers game in Los Angeles, he learned an important lesson from a big one that got away.
31:00: Five things Rand wants to see Sunday from the Vikings opener.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
Griffin Jax is throwing his best pitch, his sweepy slider, less than ever, throwing his fastball and changeup more often and bringing back a curveball he didn’t use last year.