The Vikings offensive line has a communication problem. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, and Michael Rand discuss starting off on the wrong foot, and this Sunday's challenge in Arizona, where edge rusher Chandler Jones had five sacks and quarterback Kyler Murray had five touchdowns for the Cardinals in Week 1.

If the podcast player does not display on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |