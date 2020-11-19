The Vikings, winners of three straight NFC North games, take the winning streak into an easier portion of the schedule against three teams, the Cowboys, Panthers and Jaguars, potentially all without their starting quarterbacks.
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss Sunday's game against the Cowboys and Week 11 in the NFC playoff picture.
If you do not see the podcast player on your device, click here:
