The Vikings (3-1) are off to the franchise's best start since 2016 ahead of Sunday's game against the rebuilding Bears (2-2) and quarterback Justin Fields. Andrew Krammer is joined by Matthew Coller of PurpleInsider.com to discuss quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense, what they think of Fields and the Bears, and they ask some questions through four games of the season.

