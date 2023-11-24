Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your Vikings questions about the roster's development and needs, coordinator Brian Flores' defensive philosophy, the approach with quarterback Joshua Dobbs and more.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
Podcast: Vikings' roster needs? Defensive philosophy? Approach with Joshua Dobbs?
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your questions about roster needs and development, Brian Flores and more in this episode of the Access Vikings podcast.
