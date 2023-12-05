Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the reinforcements coming to this Vikings team from receiver Justin Jefferson to cornerback Akayleb Evans. But one of the changes might not be at quarterback. They discuss whether coaches will stick with Joshua Dobbs, edge rusher Marcus Davenport's outlook, and the NFC North's playoff contenders.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
Vikings
Vikings' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee chosen
Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips is up for the award, which honors a player's commitment to philanthropy and community impact.
Sports
DeSantis wants to cut 1,000 jobs, but asks for $1 million to sue over Florida State's football snub
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis recommended Florida eliminate more than 1,000 state jobs in a spending proposal released Tuesday that cuts the current budget by more $4.6 billion while maintaining popular sales tax holidays.
Sports
NCAA president calls for Division I model where schools pay athletes
NCAA President Charlie Baker is asking members to make one of the most dramatic shifts in the history of college sports by allowing highly resourced schools to pay some of their athletes.
Sports
Roger Goodell says football will become a global sport in a decade
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sees football becoming a global sport within the next decade, with his league at the forefront of that effort.
Loons
Minnesota United plans to keep Sean McAuley as interim coach, for now
The Loons will start practicing for a new season next month with Sean McAuley remaining as interim coach, the team announced Tuesday.