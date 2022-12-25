Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer recap the Vikings' 27-24 win against the Giants, from Greg Joseph's clutch kick to Justin Jefferson's key plays to all the other individual efforts that helped the Vikings boost their record to 12-3.
Joseph's 61-yard field goal on last play lifts Vikings over Giants
The Vikings earned an NFL-record 11th one-score win of the season on the longest field goal in franchise history. Justin Jefferson set the Vikings' single-season receiving yards record.
