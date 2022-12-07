Running back Dalvin Cook called this a "feisty" Lions defense that they'll face on Sunday. Detroit's offense is more formidable. The Vikings face a better-than-your-typical Lions team with the NFC North title in reach on Sunday at Ford Field. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview the game, discuss cornerback Patrick Peterson's impact on the team, the NFC playoff standings and more.

