Running back Dalvin Cook called this a "feisty" Lions defense that they'll face on Sunday. Detroit's offense is more formidable. The Vikings face a better-than-your-typical Lions team with the NFC North title in reach on Sunday at Ford Field. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview the game, discuss cornerback Patrick Peterson's impact on the team, the NFC playoff standings and more.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink 12 winter wonderlands in the Twin Cities that will make even the Grinchiest of hearts and stomachs happy
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink 12 winter wonderlands in the Twin Cities that will make even the Grinchiest of hearts and stomachs happy
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink 12 winter wonderlands in the Twin Cities that will make even the Grinchiest of hearts and stomachs happy
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink 12 winter wonderlands in the Twin Cities that will make even the Grinchiest of hearts and stomachs happy
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink 12 winter wonderlands in the Twin Cities that will make even the Grinchiest of hearts and stomachs happy
More from Star Tribune
Eat & Drink 12 winter wonderlands in the Twin Cities that will make even the Grinchiest of hearts and stomachs happy
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers football coach Fleck signs new seven-year contract
P.J. Fleck's new deal keeps him under contract through the 2029 season.
Sports
Ex-Bills punter Araiza won't be charged in alleged gang rape
Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not be charged in connection with an alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year when he played football for San Diego State University, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Sports
McVay: Baker Mayfield likely to be active for Rams vs Vegas
Coach Sean McVay says Baker Mayfield probably will be active for the Los Angeles Rams' game against the Raiders on Thursday night, just two days after the Rams claimed the former No. 1 draft pick off waivers from Carolina.
Sports
Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion
The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games.
Sports
Virginia football players granted extra year of eligibility
The NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility to Virginia football players whose eligibility has expired in the aftermath of the slaying of three members of the team, the school confirmed Wednesday.