The Vikings lost another close game on Sunday, 34-31, in overtime to the Ravens, meaning they're 2-5 in one-score games. They're talented enough to be in these games, but some familiar problems remain. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, and Jim Souhan discuss the offensive coaching and quarterback Kirk Cousins. Also, did a depleted defense do well while causing pressure and turnovers, but allowing 500 yards? (They say yes.)
If the podcast player does not display on your device, tap here.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Back at home, Wild orchestrates another comeback 5-2 over Islanders
Brandon Duhaime scored the decisive goal in the third period, which was set up by Ryan Hartman, who tied the game barely a minute earlier. The Wild then added a pair of empty-net goals.
Wild
Wild-Islanders game recap
A quick look at Sunday night's Wild victory.
Sports
DeBrincat scores in OT, Blackhawks win 2-1 in King's debut
Alex DeBrincat scored 37 seconds into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Sunday night in Derek King's NHL coaching debut.
Nation
Aspiring border agent, dancer, engineer among concert dead
A teen who loved dancing. An aspiring Border Patrol agent. A computer science student. An engineering student working on a medical device to help his ailing mother. And his friend and high school football teammate.
Sports
Ducks score 3 in 3rd, beat Blues 4-1 for 4th straight win
Troy Terry and Benoit-Oliver Groulx each had a goal and an assist, and John Gibson stopped 34 shots to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.