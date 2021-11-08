The Vikings lost another close game on Sunday, 34-31, in overtime to the Ravens, meaning they're 2-5 in one-score games. They're talented enough to be in these games, but some familiar problems remain. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer, and Jim Souhan discuss the offensive coaching and quarterback Kirk Cousins. Also, did a depleted defense do well while causing pressure and turnovers, but allowing 500 yards? (They say yes.)

