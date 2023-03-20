The Vikings' defensive rebuild begins with edge rusher Marcus Davenport and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the free agent additions, quarterback Kirk Cousins' future in Minnesota, and how this roster is far from settled for 2023.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
