Training camp is over. The preseason is nearing the end. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss tight end T.J. Hockenson's list of ailments and reported contract demands. Will the Vikings keep three quarterbacks with the new NFL rule? Will that be rookie Jaren Hall? Or is Minnesota native Trey Lance still an option after he was relegated to No. 3 duties in San Francisco? They also break down players on the roster bubble ahead of Tuesday's cutdown deadline.

