The Vikings have the NFL's highest-paid tight end in T.J. Hockenson after agreeing to a four-year extension worth up to $68.5 million. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss the deal and remaining negotiations on offense. Then Mark Craig, the Star Tribune's NFL writer, joins to talk about new faces on the 53-man roster you should know from undrafted rookies NaJee Thompson and Ivan Pace Jr. to punt returner Brandon Powell.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Lynx
Gameday preview: Lynx, Dream tied in WNBA playoff race
The teams stand sixth in the standings, though the Dream have swept the Lynx so far this season.
Sports
Yankees' Steinbrenner excited about young players, says team will evaluate analytics department
New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said he's excited to see what an influx of young players will bring to the major league team over the final weeks of a lost season and also hinted that changes could be coming to how the team utilizes analytics.
Sports
White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf says he doesn't see how shooting could have occurred in ballpark
White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf is pushing back on the possibility that a shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field came from a gun inside the ballpark.
Sports
Cleveland claims former LA pitchers Giolito, López and Moore for late playoff push
The Guardians are hoping some Angels throwaways can get them to the postseason.
Sports
Hall of Famer Gil Brandt, who helped build Cowboys into 'America's Team,' dies at 91
Gil Brandt, overshadowed by coach Tom Landry and general manager Tex Schramm as part of the trio that built the Dallas Cowboys into ''America's Team'' in the 1970s, has died. He was 91.