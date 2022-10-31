Cornerback Patrick Peterson and linebacker Jordan Hicks popped off against their former teams, and the rest of the Vikings fed off their energy in a 34-26 win against the Cardinals on Sunday. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss Peterson's comments and more of what they heard from U.S. Bank Stadium from a 6-1 team.

