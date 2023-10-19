Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the physical challenge ahead of the Vikings on Monday night, when the 49ers arrive trying to get back into the win column. Brian Flores will blitz his way through Marcus Davenport's absence, likely including against Brock Purdy. Will the Vikings start 0-4 at home this year?

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.