Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the physical challenge ahead of the Vikings on Monday night, when the 49ers arrive trying to get back into the win column. Brian Flores will blitz his way through Marcus Davenport's absence, likely including against Brock Purdy. Will the Vikings start 0-4 at home this year?
Eat & Drink Where our restaurant critic takes a first-time visitor to eat over a weekend in Minneapolis
Eat & Drink Where our restaurant critic takes a first-time visitor to eat over a weekend in Minneapolis
Eat & Drink Where our restaurant critic takes a first-time visitor to eat over a weekend in Minneapolis
Eat & Drink Where our restaurant critic takes a first-time visitor to eat over a weekend in Minneapolis
Vikings
Podcast: Previewing Vikings-49ers and dealing with Davenport loss
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the Vikings' league-high blitz rate under defensive coordinator Brian Flores and why that might continue Monday night vs. the 49ers.
