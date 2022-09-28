The Vikings are 2-1 and catch a banged-up Saints offense in London on Sunday. How will the Vikings be challenged against New Orleans? What issues are lurking under last week's comeback win? Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss and answer your Vikings questions on the latest episode.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
