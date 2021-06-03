What have we learned about Vikings rookies from spring practices? What are some underrated and overrated storylines? And can you tell the difference between a Stefon Diggs tweet and a Confucius proverb? Andrew Krammer is joined by Purple Insider's Matthew Coller to discuss. Plus, rookie punter Zach Von Rosenberg — a former MLB pitcher and college football's oldest player in 2020 — joins Krammer to talk about his path to Minnesota.
If the podcast player does not display on your device, tap here.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Sponsors hail Naomi Osaka's 'courage' on mental health
A few years ago, a star athlete dropping out of a major tennis tournament over mental health issues might have been seen as a sign of weakness.
Wild
US advances to world hockey semifinals; Germans stun Swiss
Colin Blackwell and Conor Garland scored two goals apiece Thursday, and the United States advanced to the semifinals of hockey's world championship with a 6-1 victory over Slovakia.
Sports
French Open: No. 1 Barty retires, Djokovic & Federer advance
Bothered by a painful hip, top-ranked Ash Barty retired Thursday from her second-round match at the French Open, leaving the clay-court Grand Slam tournament without its top two women's seeds and any of the top three women in the rankings.
Access Vikings
Podcast: On Vikings rookies with Matthew Coller and pitcher-turned-punter Zach Von Rosenberg
Andrew Krammer is joined by Purple Insider's Matthew Coller to discuss Vikings rookies and spring storylines. Plus, punter Zach Von Rosenberg shares his journey from MLB pitcher to undrafted Vikings signee.
Sports
Slowing down? Federer says no as he advances at French Open
Roger Federer disliked the implication he's slowing down.