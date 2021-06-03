What have we learned about Vikings rookies from spring practices? What are some underrated and overrated storylines? And can you tell the difference between a Stefon Diggs tweet and a Confucius proverb? Andrew Krammer is joined by Purple Insider's Matthew Coller to discuss. Plus, rookie punter Zach Von Rosenberg — a former MLB pitcher and college football's oldest player in 2020 — joins Krammer to talk about his path to Minnesota.

If the podcast player does not display on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |