Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer preview Sunday's rematch in Green Bay, where the Vikings have a chance to end the Packers' playoff hopes and receiver Justin Jefferson continues his MVP case — which is probably a long shot, anyway. They also open up the mailbag and answer your questions, ranging from the rookie draft class to the 31st-ranked defense.
