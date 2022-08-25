Quarterback Nick Mullens might not play in the Vikings' preseason finale on Saturday in Denver, but it also might not matter as he could be quarterback Kirk Cousins' backup for the 2022 season following the trade for him. What does that mean for Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion? What do we expect the 53-man roster to look like once it's picked next week? Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss on the latest Access Vikings episode.

