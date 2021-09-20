The Vikings offense got better performances out of quarterback Kirk Cousins and the offensive line, but big plays against the defense and two missed kicks sunk their chances in Arizona. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer recap the 34-33 loss from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

If the podcast player does not display on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |