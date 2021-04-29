On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Star Tribune columnists Patrick Reusse and Chip Scoggins join Ben Goessling to share some favorite stories from their years covering the Vikings, from the franchise's first draft picks in 1961 through Bud Grant's time in charge. Reusse recalls how Denny Green reacted to the team passing on Warren Sapp in the first round of the 1995 draft, while Scoggins shares memories from Brad Childress' pre-draft trip to see Percy Harvin in Florida before the Vikings selected him in the first round of the 2009 draft.

They also discussed the ways draft scouting — and the draft as an event — has changed over the years, and what makes it the spectacle it's become today.

