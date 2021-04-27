Will Rashod Bateman become the first Gophers' first-round pick since 2005? Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss his chances.

Krammer is also joined by NDSU left tackle Dillon Radunz, the Becker, Minn. native and likely Day 2 pick, as well as Star Tribune writer Mark Craig, who talks about NDSU quarterback Trey Lance's path from Marshall, Minn.

