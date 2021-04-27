Will Rashod Bateman become the first Gophers' first-round pick since 2005? Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss his chances.
Krammer is also joined by NDSU left tackle Dillon Radunz, the Becker, Minn. native and likely Day 2 pick, as well as Star Tribune writer Mark Craig, who talks about NDSU quarterback Trey Lance's path from Marshall, Minn.
If the podcast player does not display on your device, tap here.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
The podcast archive is here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Buxton forced to sit, Rosario wants to hit (but not against Berrios)
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli knew what to expect when Eddie Rosario took his place in the batter's box Monday night against his former team.
Access Vikings
2021 NFL draft position preview: Offensive line might be the Vikings' biggest need again
The Vikings have taken an offensive lineman in the first two rounds each of the past three years, and now they need to find their next left tackle with Riley Reiff in Cincinnati.
Wolves
Wolves steal winning streak with Russell's lay-up, game-ending defense
The Wolves accomplished what they hadn't done since the first two games of the season: Win consecutive games. They did it with some flair in the final seconds.
Access Vikings
Podcast: Minnesota to be well-represented in 2021 NFL Draft
Minnesota's ties to the NFL Draft are stronger than normal. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss prominent local prospects who should hear their names called this weekend.
Twins
More bullpen failure, quiet bats spell another extra-inning loss for Twins
Alexander Colome lost his third game of the season, Tyler Duffey gave up a game-tying home run and the Twins offense managed only five hits in the 5-3 loss to Cleveland.